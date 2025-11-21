Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Book review The Midnight Hour by Eve Chase

By Guest Contributor
21st November 2025

In today’s edition book blogger Kimberly Foreman reviews a bestselling slow-burn suspenseful mystery novel.

Genre: Mystery / suspense

If the Gibraltar Literary Festival made you want to get back into reading—if you haven’t picked up a good book in a long while—then I’ve got the perfect choice for you this week. The Midnight Hour is bestselling author Eve Chase’s latest novel, and it’s just brilliant from beginning to end.

It’s a slow-burn mystery/suspense, set against the backdrop of Notting Hill, London (yes, the film gets a mention!). I really liked the British vibes this book gave off—you don’t get more “London” than Notting Hill, Portobello Road/Market, and Shepherd’s Bush. Chase’s writing is rich in detail, and having been to these places myself, I could really picture where Maggie’s story takes place.

Maggie and Kit are both likable characters, moved to London by their supermodel mum, Dee-Dee. They’ve already lost their father, and so when Dee-Dee goes missing too, Maggie and Kit’s lives start to crash down around them. Maggie begins to question everything she knew about her mother and worries about her whereabouts.

In comes Wolf—a charming, young Londoner with icy blue eyes. He’s a welcome distraction to both Maggie and Kit amid the chaos that ensues after their mother’s disappearance. But Maggie’s string of bad luck continues, until she’s forced to leave everything she loves behind…

This story is written beautifully right from the start. And from a third of the way in, I really couldn’t put it down—and oh, how it made me emotional! I also loved the ending… no spoilers though!

“It’s not like I know you, but I recognize you, deep down. I did immediately.” – p.219

“Maggie also knows, first-hand, that grief doesn’t disappear. Like a spill of glitter, you keep finding little bits everywhere, forever, and in the oddest places.” – p.372

“Summer had cracked open with a Coke can hiss.” – p.213

For more book recommendations, follow me on Instagram: @kbookblogger

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Sports

Gibraltar match against Georgia ends with eight red cards

Tue 18th Nov, 2025

Local News

Donald Trump Jr in overland visit to Gibraltar for meetings

Sat 15th Nov, 2025

Local News

Tovey Cottage plans outline nature-focused visitor centre on the Upper Rock

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Spain’s Pedro Sanchez welcomes GSLP into Socialist International

Thu 20th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Life and career of late Manolo Mascarenhas remembered

20th November 2025

Features
Alex Partridge on late ADHD diagnosis and feeling misunderstood

20th November 2025

Features
Mannie Coe’s memoir a healing book set in the Andalusian hills

20th November 2025

Features
Former royal correspondent, on the monarchy and 10 Downing Street

20th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025