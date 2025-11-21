Book review The Midnight Hour by Eve Chase

In today’s edition book blogger Kimberly Foreman reviews a bestselling slow-burn suspenseful mystery novel.

Genre: Mystery / suspense

If the Gibraltar Literary Festival made you want to get back into reading—if you haven’t picked up a good book in a long while—then I’ve got the perfect choice for you this week. The Midnight Hour is bestselling author Eve Chase’s latest novel, and it’s just brilliant from beginning to end.

It’s a slow-burn mystery/suspense, set against the backdrop of Notting Hill, London (yes, the film gets a mention!). I really liked the British vibes this book gave off—you don’t get more “London” than Notting Hill, Portobello Road/Market, and Shepherd’s Bush. Chase’s writing is rich in detail, and having been to these places myself, I could really picture where Maggie’s story takes place.

Maggie and Kit are both likable characters, moved to London by their supermodel mum, Dee-Dee. They’ve already lost their father, and so when Dee-Dee goes missing too, Maggie and Kit’s lives start to crash down around them. Maggie begins to question everything she knew about her mother and worries about her whereabouts.

In comes Wolf—a charming, young Londoner with icy blue eyes. He’s a welcome distraction to both Maggie and Kit amid the chaos that ensues after their mother’s disappearance. But Maggie’s string of bad luck continues, until she’s forced to leave everything she loves behind…

This story is written beautifully right from the start. And from a third of the way in, I really couldn’t put it down—and oh, how it made me emotional! I also loved the ending… no spoilers though!

“It’s not like I know you, but I recognize you, deep down. I did immediately.” – p.219

“Maggie also knows, first-hand, that grief doesn’t disappear. Like a spill of glitter, you keep finding little bits everywhere, forever, and in the oddest places.” – p.372

“Summer had cracked open with a Coke can hiss.” – p.213

For more book recommendations, follow me on Instagram: @kbookblogger