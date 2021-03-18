Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Mar, 2021

Book Signing

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
18th March 2021

Richard Garcia will be at the premises of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust on Wednesday morning from 11.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. to sign copies of his books for members of the Trust and for the public at large. It will be an opportunity to meet the author and put questions to him.

Meanwhile, the Chronicle is informed that Volume 2 of his trilogy on Gibraltar social history should be in the shops towards the end of April. Volume 3 will follow in the late summer.

In parallel to this, Richard Garcia is now preparing a further historical series for GBC television.

