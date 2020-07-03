Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Jul, 2020

Sports

Boost for Gibraltar Netball at international level

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd July 2020

Gibraltar netball received two further boosts this past week as they saw their world ranking propped up, lifting them from 33 to 32, even though they had not played since March. A further boost was seen last week when the hard work done, not just at local level, but also at an international level saw...

