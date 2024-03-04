Boost for netball as it rises in World rankings

Gibraltar netball received a further boost last week as World Netball announced its latest ranking list. Gibraltar was to rise to 27th ranking from 31, this the highest ranking the sport has achieved.

The rise in World rankings comes at a time when Gibraltar not only saw the announcement of the World Youth Championships 2025 last week, with the new logo ad branding revealed. It is also preparing to host this week Europe Netballs Championship and Challenge tournaments for the Under 17s. The event, which will be used as a testing ground for the 2025 events, will see teams from England, Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Switzerland and the Isle of Man competing in two tournaments. It will be the first time Gibraltar netball organises a major event across two venues, with both the Europa Sports Complex and Tercentenary Sports Hall in use as from Thursday. The four day event finishes on Sunday with the final presentation of trophies expected on Sunday after the last matches are played.

