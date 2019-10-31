Boost for Under 19s with new format Nation League format
This week youth football received a boost after UEFA announced it was incoproarting a Nations League type structure to its qualifiers. With Gibraltar’s senior team already having benefitted from the experience many in local football expressed the believe that a similar structure for the U19s would provide for a greater level of development. The new...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here