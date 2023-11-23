Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Nov, 2023

Border queues draw flak from cross-border workers

By Guest Contributor
23rd November 2023

By Maria Jesus Corrales The long queues to enter and exit Gibraltar during peak hours in recent days sparked complaints yesterday from many cross-border workers angered by the delays. Among them were Spanish and EU nationals who had been forced to wait while Policia Nacional officers checked the documentation of every person crossing the border...

