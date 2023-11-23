Border queues draw flak from cross-border workers
By Maria Jesus Corrales The long queues to enter and exit Gibraltar during peak hours in recent days sparked complaints yesterday from many cross-border workers angered by the delays. Among them were Spanish and EU nationals who had been forced to wait while Policia Nacional officers checked the documentation of every person crossing the border...
