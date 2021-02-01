Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 1st Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Boris Johnson condemns Myanmar coup and calls for people’s vote to be respected

John Stillwell

By Press Association
1st February 2021

By PA Reporters

Boris Johnson has condemned a military coup in Myanmar.

The Prime Minister criticised the “unlawful imprisonment of civilians” after its leader Aung San Suu Kyi was reportedly detained.

An announcement on military-controlled Myawaddy TV on the morning the country’s new Parliament session was to begin, said there will instead be a new election at the end of a one-year state of emergency.

Mr Johnson tweeted: “I condemn the coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, in Myanmar.

“The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released.”

Adding his voice to the condemnation, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted: “The UK condemns the state of emergency in Myanmar and the unlawful detention of figures in the Civilian Government and civil society by the military.

“The democratically expressed wishes of the people of Myanmar must be respected, and the National Assembly peacefully re-convened.”

https://twitter.com/DominicRaab/status/1356145399438987265

Social care minister Helen Whately said the Government was monitoring the situation closely.

She told Sky News: “It is clearly an extremely worrying situation in Myanmar. We are monitoring the situation closely.

“We are very concerned about it. We clearly support democracy, support free and fair elections.”

Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party the National League for Democracy has urged the people of Myanmar to oppose the coup, saying the military’s actions were unjustified and went against the constitution and the will of voters.

Most Read

Local News

No link between recent deaths and vaccine, Govt says

Wed 27th Jan, 2021

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Local News

Spain tightens pandemic controls on cross-border movement

Fri 29th Jan, 2021

Local News

Four more deaths as new infections drop to six and vaccination programme resumes

Sun 31st Jan, 2021

Local News

Local same-sex couple in race against time for parental rights

Thu 28th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Surrey residents to be urgently tested for South African strain of coronavirus

1st February 2021

UK/Spain News
Asos buys Topshop and three other brands from Arcadia collapse

1st February 2021

UK/Spain News
Triggering Article 16 ‘mistake that shouldn’t have happened’ – Simon Coveney

1st February 2021

UK/Spain News
10 parenting strategies to reduce your kids' pandemic stress

29th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021