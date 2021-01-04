Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Boris Johnson: ‘No question’ tougher action needed to curb coronavirus spread

Euan Stanton, a year 7 pupil at a secondary school in Ashford, Kent, studies at home as many schools switch to online learning following their closure due to the increasing spread of Covid-19. Pic By Gareth Fuller

By Press Association
4th January 2021

By David Hughes, Gavin Cordon and Joe Gammie, PA

Boris Johnson warned of “tough, tough” weeks to come as the Government came under pressure to announce another national lockdown amid concerns the new variant coronavirus is spreading out of control.

The Prime Minister said there was “no question” about the need for tougher measures which would be announced “in due course”.

His comments came as the national rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine began, with 82-year-old former maintenance manager Brian Pinker the first person to receive the jab outside of clinical trials.

Mr Johnson acknowledged the concern about the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The latest data show a 33% rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus patients in hospital in England between Christmas Day and January 2, figures which have caused alarm in Whitehall and the health service.

“If you look at the numbers there’s no question we will have to take tougher measures and we will be announcing those in due course,” Mr Johnson said during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London.

The Government hopes to get the virus under control while vaccinating as many people as possible in the hope that things will appear brighter in spring.

Ministers have said the NHS has the capacity to deliver two million doses a week of the Oxford vaccine once it receives supplies from the manufacturers.

Mr Johnson said: “We have the capacity, the issue is to do with supply of the vaccine.

“It’s not so much a manufacturing issue although that’s part of it.

“Each batch needs to be properly approved and quality controlled.”

Meanwhile uncertainty continued around the reopening of England’s schools.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock insisted it is safe for primary schools to reopen in all but the worst-hit areas of England following the Christmas break.

He said teachers are at no greater risk of contracting the disease than the rest of the population.

“There is clear public health advice behind the position that we have taken and that is what people should follow because, of course, education is very important as well, especially for people’s long-term health,” he told Sky News.

The Government is coming under pressure from unions in the education sector to order a “pause” in a return to the classroom until the safety of staff and pupils can be guaranteed.

In a joint statement, the GMB, NAHT, NASUWT, NEU, Unison and Unite unions said there is a “serious risk” of staff falling ill while the rate of infection is so high.

“The Government’s chaotic handling of the opening of schools has caused confusion for teachers, school staff and parents alike,” they said.

“Bringing all pupils back into classrooms while the rate of infection is so high is exposing education sector workers to serious risk of ill-health and could fuel the pandemic.”

Shadow education secretary Kate Green said there needs to be a “stronger set” of coronavirus restrictions in place with a clear “stay at home” message to the public.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It is very clear that the Government has lost control of the virus, we’re seeing a really alarming rise in cases and in the spread of the infection.”

Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the SPI-M modelling group which advises the Government, warned that closing schools would not be enough to get the R number – the reproduction rate of the virus – below one without better public adherence to the wider restrictions.

Dr Tildesley said: “It’s not clear, actually, with the work that we’ve been looking at, that closing the schools, for example, may be sufficient to bring the R number below one with the levels of adherence we’ve got now.

“So they do need to think of alternative measures to get people back on side and get those levels of compliance we had before.”

Mr Johnson urged the public to comply with the rules in their area despite the frustration the restrictions caused.

“We will do everything we can to keep the virus under control and people should be in no doubt that the Government will do everything that’s necessary,” the Prime Minister said.

“But I must stress at this critical moment it is so vital that people keep disciplined.”

The Scottish Parliament was being recalled on Monday to consider further restrictions following a rapid increase in cases there.

Meanwhile, Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, described the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as “another turning point in our way out of this pandemic”.

Dialysis patient Mr Pinker received his jab at 7.30am on Monday from nurse Sam Foster at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Churchill Hospital.

Prof Powis said the vaccine will be delivered in around 100 hospital hubs and 700 centres in GP practices and in the community by the end of the week, with plans to expand as more supplies become available.

Most Read

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar declares 'major incident' and goes into lockdown as virus cases surge

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Brexit

Political agreement reached for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Local News

CM announces lockdown as virus cases jump by 172

Fri 1st Jan, 2021

UK/Spain News

Junta restricts movement between Campo municipalities as Covid cases jump

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Schools in Scotland will remain closed to most pupils until February

4th January 2021

UK/Spain News
New Year’s Eve activity breaks WhatsApp records

4th January 2021

UK/Spain News
Dialysis patient ‘really proud’ to be first to get Oxford Covid jab

4th January 2021

UK/Spain News
Junta restricts movement between Campo municipalities as Covid cases jump

2nd January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021