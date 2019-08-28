Boris Johnson says will schedule Queen's Speech for October 14, suspending Parliament ahead of Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would schedule a Queen's Speech for October 14 in order to launch new legislation and he denied he was seeking to prevent parliament from obstructing his Brexit plans.

But the move to limit MPs' opportunity to derail his Brexit plans drew immediate condemnation, with Labour home affairs spokeswoman Diane Abbott describing it as a coup against parliament.

"Boris Johnson is aiming for a coup against parliament," she said in a tweet.

"Against you the voters and your political representatives. For a disastrous No Deal."

John Bercow, the Speaker of the House of Commons, told the BBC Mr Johnson's plan to extend the period during which parliament does not normally sit was a "constitutional outrage" designed to stop lawmakers debating Brexit.

"This move represents a constitutional outrage. However it is dressed up it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of prorogation now would be to stop Parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty," Mr Bercow said, according to the BBC's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg.

Here are Prime Minister Boris Johnson's words in full:

"As I said on the steps of Downing Street, we are not going to wait until October 31 before getting on with our plans to take this country forward."

"And this is a new Government with a very exciting agenda to make our streets safer - it's very important we bring violent crime down;we need to invest in our fantastic NHS; we need to level up education funding across the country; we need to invest in the infrastructure that's going to take this country forward for decades; and we need to deal with the cost of living, moving to a high-wage, high-productivity economy, which is, I think, what this country needs to be."

"And to do that, we need new legislation, we've got to be bringing forward new and important Bills, and that's why we are going to have a Queen's Speech and we're going to do it on October 14 and we've got to move ahead now with a new legislative programme."

Asked whether he is planning a general election before the end of the year, Mr Johnson said: "No. What you should take from this is we're doing exactly what I said on the steps of Downing Street, which is that we must get on now with our legislative domestic agenda.

"People will expect... I need to... we need to get on with the stuff that Parliament needs to approve on tackling crime, on building the infrastructure we need, on technology, on levelling up our education, and reducing the cost of living."

"That is why we need a Queen's Speech, and we're going to get on with it."

