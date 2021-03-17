Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Mar, 2021

Boris Johnson to receive AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, London. Pic by Stefan Rousseau

By Press Association
17th March 2021

By Jane Kirby, PA Health Editor

Boris Johnson has said he is due to have his Covid-19 vaccine shortly and it will “be Oxford/AstraZeneca”.

In a show of support for the jab, which more than a dozen European countries have stopped using, the Prime Minister told MPs: “I think perhaps the best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I’m going to have my own jab very shortly, I’m pleased to discover…

“But it will certainly be Oxford/AstraZeneca that I will be having.”

Mr Johnson’s comments came after a leading expert said people across Europe will die from Covid-19 as a direct consequence of the decision to halt rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Professor Jeremy Brown, from the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said the move by several European countries to suspend the vaccine over blood clot fears was “not sensible” and was “not logical”.

