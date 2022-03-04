Bosio takes over as Women's futsal head coach
The Gibraltar FA has announced that Jamie Bosio is Gibraltar’s new Women’s Futsal National Team Head Coach. “A former Gibraltar International Jamie Bosio brings a wealth of experience to the role and has served as the Women’s National Futsal Team Assistant Head Coach in recent times. “Jamie begins his new role immediately as preparations get...
