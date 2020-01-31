Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Bosnia put nine past Gibraltar in Futsal Euro Preliminary Group qualifiers

By Stephen Ignacio
30th January 2020

Gibraltar Futsal's second match in Group A of the Futsal Euro preliminary Round saw them face hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina. This was not quite the encounter Gibraltar would have wanted after their narrow defeat at the hands of Switzerland. Bosnia were altogether a very different tale-to-tell, with a very strong and disciplined side who were...

