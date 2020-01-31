Bosnia put nine past Gibraltar in Futsal Euro Preliminary Group qualifiers
Gibraltar Futsal's second match in Group A of the Futsal Euro preliminary Round saw them face hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina. This was not quite the encounter Gibraltar would have wanted after their narrow defeat at the hands of Switzerland. Bosnia were altogether a very different tale-to-tell, with a very strong and disciplined side who were...
