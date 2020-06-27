Bosom Buddies launch charity coffee table book

The Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust has launched a coffee table book showcasing Gibraltar’s sunsets.

The book titled ‘The Sky is the Limit’ features uplifting quotes with photos of sunsets, sunshine and stormy skies.

The photographs were taken by the Chairperson of Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust Sonia Golt.

The charity has been dormant for the first six months of the year due to the pandemic, and has had to postpone its annual show.

“This has meant that we have not been able to raise funds for the charity at all during this time,” Ms Golt said in a statement.

The coffee table book is priced at £10 and full with colourful photographs and quotes. All the proceeds will go to the Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust.

“A coffee table book is a beautiful, relatively small book, with a lot of pictures, as it is designed to be looked at rather than to be read,” Ms Golt said.

“This type of book is usually placed on coffee tables at receptions or at home so everyone visiting can browse through it and enjoy.”