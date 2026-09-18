Bosom Buddies’ Model for a Day fashion parade highlights local talent

Another year, the 21st anniversary of Bosom Buddies and a celebration of garments and models, local designers and cancer survivors parading in the hazy sunset of a balmy evening at Queensway Quay, proved once again that local talent can hit the high spots and draw the crowds in the name of charity and fashion.

Presenting honours go to Stefan Borge and Justine Cartwright, who were both in great form fronting the familiar format of the BB annual fashion parade on the longest catwalk (150 metres).

Over a hundred models strutted their stuff wearing beautiful white garments and accessories, representing the Gibraltar Fashion Collective, the Bosom Buddies survivors, the Dorcas Collection and Alex Britto.

The evening kicked off with a dance by the Phoenix Dance Company, followed by the first catwalk from the Gibraltar Fashion Collective.

The Bosom Buddies survivors paraded next with their themed Ribbon of Hope walk, which featured coloured ribbons on their white garments. These ladies always garner the warmest applause as they are the living proof that early detection equals survival.

The Dorcas collection was a treasure trove called The Divas, a range available in town at a local boutique.

Dorcas herself followed them at the rear, wearing a stunning colourful outfit and hat. It would later be sold at silent auction.

Fashion guru Alex Britto presented thirty models, all wearing white and representing all age groups, including babies and children. Many well known faces were on the catwalk, including male models.

After a short break, prizes were awarded for best fundraisers with Marisela Zammitt and Christina Gache as joint third, having raised £560 each. The second prize went to Chica Puri, who raised £640 and the top prize went to Magny Massias, who raised £1674.

All the sponsors were thanked, after which the Bosom Buddies celebrated their 21st anniversary, parading in bronze and gold outfits.

This last, entitled Forever I choose You, saw the end of the catwalk parades and everyone was invited to dance with the Buddies and their adopted theme tune, Pink’s Never Gonna Not Dance Again.

Big smiles all round and warm applause filled the quayside at sunset for another year.

It had been a beautiful and inspiring evening. It featured the best of local fashion designers helping to raise awareness and funds for Bosom Buddies.

Their founder, Sonia Golt, and her team are once again to be congratulated for helping to keep fashion alive on the Rock.

The design standards were of high calibre, and all the 100+ models are to be thanked and congratulated for their spirited participation.

Gallery by Tyrone David.