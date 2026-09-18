Miss Gibraltar Julia Horne: “I felt incredibly proud, not just for myself but for Gibraltar”

Miss Gibraltar Julia Horne returned to Gibraltar with a Top 20 finish in the Miss World pageant, a significant achievement. Beyond the result, Ms Horne’s journey was both professional and personal, as she sought to make Gibraltar proud while turning her grief into a drive to raise awareness of cancer. She carried the memory of her late sister Jessie with her and won the hearts of people.

Q. You came away from Miss World with a Top 20 finish after competing against 111 contestants.Looking back now, which moment will you remember for the rest of your life?

A. Without a doubt, hearing Gibraltar called into the Top 20 is a moment I will remember for the rest of my life.

Standing on that stage alongside so many incredible women from all over the world and hearing the name of my small country called was just surreal.

I immediately thought about everyone back home who had supported me throughout the journey, my family, my team and all the work that had gone into getting me there. In that moment, I felt incredibly proud, not just for myself, but for Gibraltar.

Q. You reached the finals of several challenges. Which achievement makes you feel proudest, and why?

A. It is difficult to choose, because every challenge represented something completely different, butI think Iam proudest of everything that eventually led to that Top 20 placement.

Reaching the finals of challenges like Head-to-Head, Talent, Top Model and Multimedia showed me that I was able to compete strongly in very different areas.

I went to Miss World wanting to give everything I had and make Gibraltar proud, and I feel that I did that.

Q. What did it mean to you to see people in Gibraltar supporting you?

A. It meant more than Icanput into words. Being so far away from home and seeing the amount of support coming from Gibraltar was overwhelming.

People were sharing, voting, donating and constantly sending messages of encouragement.

Winning the European Continental People’s Choice Award was really Gibraltar’s achievement as much as mine.

I will forever be grateful to everyone who got behind me, and especially to Leila Mañasco and everyone who worked so hard back home raising funds and encouraging people to support me. It reminded me just how special our community is.

Q. Representing Gibraltar on an international stage comes with a particular sense of responsibility. How did it feel?

A. I felt it every single day.

When you come from somewhere as small as Gibraltar, you know that every opportunity you have to say where you are from is an opportunity to put Gibraltar on the map.

I wanted people to remember our country, our people and what we stand for.

I carried our flag with so much pride, and I always reminded myself that I wasn’t only there as Julia, I was there as Miss Gibraltar. That responsibility motivated me rather than frightened me.

Q. Of the Head-to-Head, Talent, TopModel, Multimedia and Chef Beautychallenges, which one pushed you furthest outside your comfort zone, and what did you learn from that experience?

A. I would probably sayHead-to-Head, because it required me to speak openly and confidently about subjects that mean a great deal to me, knowing that I was being judged on how I communicated my thoughts.

Public speaking on an international stage can be daunting, particularly when there is so much emotion attached to what you are talking about.

It taught me to trust myself and not worry about trying to give a “perfect” answer.

Sometimes, the most powerful thing you can do is simply speak from the heart.

Q. What did competing alongside women from more than 100 countries teach you about yourself that you did not knowbefore Miss World?

A. It taught me that I am much stronger and more adaptable than I thought I was.

Miss World is an incredible experience, but it is also intense. You are away from your family, working long days, constantly being challenged and surrounded by women from completely different cultures and backgrounds. I learned to believe in myself more.

Coming from tiny Gibraltar and standing alongside representatives from some of the biggest countries in the world could have been intimidating, but I quickly realised that Gibraltar deserved to be on that stage just as much as anyone else. I think I came home much more confident in who I am.

Q. Now that the competition is over, how do you think being Miss Gibraltar has changed you and the way you see your future?

A. Being Miss Gibraltar has changed me enormously. It has given me opportunities and experiences I never imagined I would have but, more importantly, it has given me confidence, perspectiveand a stronger sense of purpose.

I have learned how much can happen when you push yourself beyond what feels comfortable.

I don’t know exactly what the future will bring yet, but I know I want to continue using the platform I have been given positively, particularly with the causes that are close to my heart.

This experience has made me much more open to opportunities that I perhaps would not have believed I was capable of before.

JESSIE IN HER HEART

Q. Your late sister Jessie has been a major source of inspiration for this journey. How has her memory shaped the way you approached this experience, and what would you hope people facing illness or loss take away from your story?

A. Jessie has been at the heart of this journey from the very beginning. Losing my sister to cancer at such a young age changed my life forever, and there were so many moments throughout Miss World when I thought about her and wished she could physically have been there to see everything.

But I also felt that I was carrying part of her with me.

She gave me a purpose much bigger than competing in a pageant.

Sharing our story was not always easy, because it meant reopening very painful memories.

But if our story can make even one person feel less alone, encourage someone to seek help, or remind a family going through cancer that there are people who understand what they are facing, then it has been worth it.

Grief never completely leaves you, but I have learned that you can turn that pain into something meaningful. That is what I have tried to do for Jessie.

Q. You chosethe Miss World stage to raise awareness of cancer. Are you happy with the response?

A. Yes, absolutely. For me, this journeywas always about much more than a crown or a placement.

Cancer has affected my family in the most devastating way, so having the opportunity to use the Miss Gibraltar and Miss World platforms to speak about it has been incredibly important to me.

I am proud that Jessie’s story reached people far beyond Gibraltar and that something so painful for our family has been able to create awareness and, hopefully, help others. The competition may now be over, but my commitment to raising awareness isn’t.

It is something I want to continue.

Q. If you could speak to the Julia whowas preparing to leave Gibraltar for Miss World, knowing everything you knownow, what would you tell her?

A. I would tell her: believe in yourselfand enjoy every second.

I remember leaving Gibraltar with so many emotions, excitement, nerves, pressure and the hope that I would make everyone proud. I would tell that version of myself not to worry so much about what might happen and to trust all the work that had brought me to that point.

I would tell her that there are going to be difficult days, emotional moments and times when she is exhausted, but that it will all be worth it.

Most importantly, I would tell her that she is going to hear the words “Gibraltar” called on the Miss World stage as part of the Top 20 and in that moment, every sacrifice, every rehearsal, every tear and every moment of doubt will have been worth it.

I would tell her: go out there, be yourself, carry Jessie with you, and make Gibraltar proud.