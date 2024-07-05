Bossino puts spotlight on ‘internecine divisions’ in Government
The GSLP/Liberals are divided and led by a “lame duck” Chief Minister already facing internal jostling to succeed him, GSD MP Damon Bossino said this week in a Budget speech. Mr Bossino focused the bulk of his address on what he said were “internecine divisions” on show after Chief Minister Fabian Picardo’s confirmation that he...
