Mon 22nd Mar, 2021

Sports

Both Eagles and Grammarians forced to wait as Eurohockey puts competitions on hold

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd March 2021

Both Eagles HC and Grammarians HC will have to put on hold their return to competitive European club hockey competitions after Eurohockey announced competitions have been placed on “hold”. In the latest announcement by Eurohockey they state that ‘following the EHF Executive Board on 20th March the EHF has decided not to play the 5...

