Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Both Worlds and Ocean Village file applications at Town Planning

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
21st October 2020

An application to remove all the existing trees and shrubs in the planters at Both Worlds has been filed with the Town Planner.

The application is seeking permission for the removal to reduce the static load on the beams and slab of the walkway at Both Worlds and to reduce the ingress of water to the void space below the walkway.

According to the applicant, both water and the ingress of roots from the current trees and planters are exacerbating the deterioration of the walkway.

Once the trees and shrubs are removed, according to the application, “the planters will be re-filled with lightweight polystyrene blocks to within 250mm of the top surface of the planters. The top surface will then be covered and the remaining area tanked and waterproofed before being filled with suitable soil and replanted with westringia, polygala myrtifolia, pittopsporum tobira and regal pelargoniums. Weep holes will be introduced at the level of sealing to ensure that the soil is kept adequately drained.”

MARINA BAY

Ocean Village has filed an application for the demolition of sections of concrete pier and the existing steel piles within Marina Bay.

A silt curtain will be installed to stop debris falling into the sea.

Concrete slabs will be cut in rectangular sections with diamond disc cutting machines and lifted and removed with the use of a crane.

These blocks will then be transported to land and removed from site by a lorry.

The existing piles will be cut and removed, using the vessel crane, transported to land and removed from site.

According to the application, the site will only operate normal daytime hours, typically 8am to 5.30pm Mondays to Thursdays and 8am to 2pm on Fridays.

GOVERNOR’S LANE

The owners of 14 Governor’s Lane are seeking planning permission for the demolition of the property and the construction of a three-floored property incorporating a new roof terrace.

On the ground floor there will be parking for two cars, a guest suite, two toilets, an office, a cloakroom, storage and a garden.

The first floor will be home to a living area, kitchen and playroom. The four bedrooms will be located on the second floor.

A plant room and a rooftop terrace will be located above the second floor.

An application for an extension to Zoca Tavern Restaurant has also been filed with the Town Planner.

