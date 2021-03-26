Boxers in weigh-in at Europa

Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte top The Bill at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Saturday night.

This Friday the Europa Sports Complex took centre stage as fighters participated in the weigh-in ahead of tomorrow’s main event.

Some 502 spectators are expected to be present at the event which will see seven fights taking place. This will be the first spectator event to be held in Gibraltar since last spring when restrictions were imposed.

Dillian Whyte, ‘The Body Snatcher’ has a chance to exact revenge over Russia’s Povetkin following his shock defeat to the former World Champion in the final weekend of Matchroom Fight Camp last August for the Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title

Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 tops a huge night of action in Gibraltar, Bermondsey's Ted Cheeseman meets Liverpool's James Metcalf for the vacant British Super-Welterweight Title, Ipswich Heavyweight talent Fabio Wardley steps-up again against USA’s former World Title challenger Eric Molina, Manchester Super-Featherweight Campbell Hatton – son of British fight legend Ricky Hatton – makes his professional debut and undefeated Welterweights Chris Kongo and Michael McKinson will collide for the WBO Global Title.

All the action is shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in the U.S. and more than 200 countries and territories on its just-launched Global platform

All images By Mark Robinson and Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing

