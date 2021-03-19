Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Mar, 2021

Sports

Boxing and football tickets will be out soon

By Stephen Ignacio
19th March 2021

The much awaited sale of tickets for boxing fans is due to be announced after the Government of Gibraltar made public that 502 spectators will be allowed to watch the Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte heavyweight fight. Football is also expected to make an announcement soon for the match between Gibraltar and the Netherlands on...

