Mon 27th Dec, 2021

Boxing Day Fun Run made its return (incl. image gallery)

By Stephen Ignacio
26th December 2021

The annual Boxing Day Fun run made its return with both a 3km short Town Circuit and the 10km Round the Rock Fun Run.
Organised by the GAAA runners gathered at Casemates Square from where at 10am both races were to start. The first to start was the Town Circuit with runners running south from Casemates Square through Main Street and down into Queensway, making a return to Casemates via Market Place.
The second race, which was for the braver of the two groups, saw runners complete a full circuit around the Rock first heading to the east side which would lead them to Europa Point and then back north into town.
Both races saw a relatively good turn out with both fun runners and the more serious runners taking to the road.
The event was organised with Covid-19 safety guidelines in place which saw runners collect their medals as they finished in order to prevent any further gathering after the race.
The race, which had hampered by Covid-19 restrictions last year, was able to make a return to the athlete’s calendar after the lifting of restrictions. The GAAA have, nevertheless, kept some of its protocols in place to reduce risks to runners including moving away from a final end of race presentation and changes in its registration for the race reducing queues and gatherings as much as they could.

