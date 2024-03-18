Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Boxing - Gibraltar to face Ireland in April

By Stephen Ignacio
18th March 2024

Last week the Gibraltar Boxing Association announced that the Gibraltar Wellington Boxing club had joined the association as one of its members.
This weekend the Gibraltar Boxing Association also announced another first as it promoted the visit of an Irish Team Selection to the Rock later this Spring.
The Gibraltar Boxing Association team will see fighters from both the Gibraltar Wellington Boxing Club and the Gibraltar Boxing Club join forces to take part in the event which they claim will “surely be a special and memorable night of action.”
The “Rock Vs Clovers” as the fight night has been named will take place at the Tercentenary Sports Hall on April 20th. Bringing official boxing under the Gibraltar Boxing Association banner back to the Rock once again.

