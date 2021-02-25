Boxing promoters still to decide on venue
A decision on the venue for the Dillian Whyte’s rematch with Alexander Povetkin has as yet not been made. This was revealed by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo during response to questions during a session of the Gibraltar Parliament this Thursday afternoon. Mr Picardo indicated that several venues were available for use for which a decision...
