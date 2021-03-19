Boxing tickets will be on sale as from this weekend
Promoters for the heavyweight rematch between Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte have announced that tickets will be on sale as from this Saturday March 20. The tickets will be sold via Gibraltar’s online tickets sales platform buytickets.gi. Tickets for interim WBC Heavyweight World Title clash are priced at £150 for VIP and £350 for VVIP...
