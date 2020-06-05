Boxing will reopen its doors on Monday
The Gibraltar Boxing Club will be opening its doors to existing members as from this coming Monday. Opening hours and training days remain as always. Thank you and see you soon. Boxing has been restricted under the Unlock the Rock document to training with no sparring or shadowing allowed. Initially the Gibraltar Boxing Club assessed...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here