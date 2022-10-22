Boys U15 Super Cup

Europa Valmar 33 - 43 Lincoln Bayside

It was all Bayside as they clearly dominated the first 2 quarters with good disciplined man to man defence not allowing Valmar to get into the game taking the correct and unselfish decisions in offence saw them take a commanding lead at half-time.

Q1 - Europa Valmar 6 - 13 Lincoln Bayside

Q2 - Europa Valmar 8 - 19 Lincoln Bayside

Half-time score 14 - 32

The 3rd quarter saw Bayside's lead crumble as they seemed to be over confident but Europa had other ideas and stepped up their game especially in the rebounding department giving them 2nd and even 3rd scoring opportunities as there confidence grew more and more and started to believe in themselves while their opponents seemed to have lost their way.

Valmar won the 3rd quarter 12 - 4 taking the score board to a more respectable 26 - 36.

Bayside although still enjoyed a 10 point lead thanks to their first half performance, now had to step up their game especially mentally to make sure they got the W.

It was a good 4th quarter by both teams showing passion in their game, the first couple of minutes saw Valmar looking slightly more in control and got within 5 points however,Bayside's youngsters we well composed & made a couple of good defensive stops which saw them gain back their confidence as they converted a few fast breaks got their 10 point cushion back and held Valmar at bay taking the win 33 - 43

Europa Valmar 33 - 43 Lincoln Bayside

Source GABBA