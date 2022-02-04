Rachel Payas is a Gibraltarian food enthusiast and blogger, and self confessed ‘girl obsessed with food’.

Known on social media as Blurred Limes, Ms Payas is also known for her ability to fuse different foods and create dishes that make others want to get in the kitchen.

Her recipes will appear monthly in the Chronicle.

Follow her foodie adventures @blurredlimesgib on both Facebook and Instagram.



Brazilian Mushroom Stroganoff

I was fortunate enough to try a Brazilian Stroganoff at a friend’s wedding a few years back and that dish has stayed with me since then. It does seem simple in terms of ingredients and preparation, but the flavour impact from the mustard and ketchup combination is quite the interesting experience. Expect a creamy, indulgent and warming feel. I tend to cook it as a midweek meal as it’s so easy to throw together in a few minutes with mostly store cupboard ingredients. This recipe is my vegetarian version of the dish but the original I tried did have chicken, either option will satisfy greatly and is easily built to feed a crowd. It’s a winner with kids too. The sprinkling of crushed crisps is a bit of a novelty but I can’t imagine eating Brazilian stroganoff without it now!

To serve four you will need:

2 tbs of butter

1 brown onion (diced)

4 garlic cloves (sliced thinly)

800g mixed mushrooms (chopped)

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp oregano

200ml white wine

2 tbs ketchup

1 tbs yellow mustard

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tin of extra thick cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Handful of your favourite crisps (crushed)

1. Melt your butter over a medium heat in a large pot and add in your diced onion. Once softened slightly, add in your garlic.

2. Add your chopped/torn mushrooms into the pot once your onions are well softened. The mushrooms are the main heart of this dish. You will want a mix of good quality mushrooms for textural variety. White button, portabello, cremini and oyster mushrooms are my favourites. If you are in the mood for meat, chicken and beef would also do the trick instead of mushrooms.

3. Once they have browned slightly, add your paprika and oregano, followed by some white wine to deglaze the bottom of the pot. Let the mushrooms bubble away for around 5-10 minutes.

4. Now for the peculiar part of the recipe, ketchup and mustard. Do be generous with your squeezes of ketchup and mustard. They work on a hot dog and you’d be surprised at how well they work as part of a sauce. Dollop in your tin of extra thick cream (fresh double cream can be used too) a couple of teaspoons of Worcestershire sauce and a dash of salt and pepper. Then, taste test! There should be a good balance of tanginess, sweetness and creaminess. Adjust your seasonings accordingly.

5. Your Brazilian stroganoff can be served with your favourite carb; rice, pasta or potatoes pair well. Don’t forget to top with some crushed up crisps for extra crunch. Enjoy!

