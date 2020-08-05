Breaching guidelines could have ‘serious consequences’ for internationals – UEFA
By Nick Purewal, PA Top players have been warned that breaking coronavirus safety measures around Champions League and Europa League matches could jeopardise the return of international fixtures. European football chiefs have released strict guidelines for clubs to follow when the continent’s leading club competitions resume this week. UEFA’s 31-page return-to-play protocols report warns that...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here