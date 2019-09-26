Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Breaking assurances on Grace 1 cargo ‘erodes confidence’ in Iran, Raab says

By Brian Reyes
26th September 2019

Iran’s decision to ship a cargo of crude oil to Syria despite formal assurances to the UK and Gibraltar governments “decreases trust and erodes confidence” in the Iranian Government, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the House of Commons this week. Mr Raab was responding to a question on the oil tanker Grace 1, which was...

