Breaking assurances on Grace 1 cargo ‘erodes confidence’ in Iran, Raab says
Iran’s decision to ship a cargo of crude oil to Syria despite formal assurances to the UK and Gibraltar governments “decreases trust and erodes confidence” in the Iranian Government, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the House of Commons this week. Mr Raab was responding to a question on the oil tanker Grace 1, which was...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here