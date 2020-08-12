Breakspear returns to Lions
Following a one season spell at Bruno’s Magpies, Shea Breakspear returns to The Den. The young defender returns to Lions Gibraltar where he had previously made an impact during his two seasons with them. Shea is described by the club as “a very powerfully and physical individual which defends both high and low balls. He...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here