Gibraltar Basketball Gibraltar Mini Basketball / Her World Her Rules Girls Program will be organizing a Breast Cancer Awareness Basketball Funday session on Thursday 6th October 1730 till 1900 at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

The Fundraiser is in aid of Gibraltar Breast Cancer Group Gibraltar.

“We encourage daughters and parents to come down and participate in our Fun Session. Fee is £2 per participant. Please wear pink/white. Please arrive by 1715 in order to register,” added officials.

