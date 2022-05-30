Breezing away at the top of Gibraltar Cricket Premier League
Lathbury Lightning continued with their unbeaten run, making it six wins out of six this weekend. A disciplined performance by Lathbury Lightning saw them come away with the points notching a 152/2 (16.4 Overs) against a 147/3 (20 Overs) by Mediterranean Vikings. Earlier in the week Lathbury Lightning beat Harding Hurricanes. In other matches Calpe...
