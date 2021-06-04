Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Brexit and Covid-19 discussed at Port Advisory Council meeting

By Chronicle Staff
4th June 2021

Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and the future for the port were among topics raised during a meeting held between the Gibraltar Port Advisory Council and Minister for the Port, Vijay Daryanani.

This was the first meeting chaired by Mr Daryanani since being given the Port portfolio.

After the meeting, Mr Daryanani described this is a “good opportunity” to speak with the Port Advisory Council.

“Although I have met most of the members separately, it was important to meet them together in their official capacities as members of the Council,” he said.

“Amongst the issues we discussed today were Brexit, Covid, the way ahead for our Port, marketing and the role of the Advisory Council.”

“I think this body has an important role to play and I look forward to working with them to realize the full potential of our Port.”

“There is a lot of work to be done and, no doubt, this will achieve the right results.”

