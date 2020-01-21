Brexit and online shopping pose greatest challenges for local retailers, says GFSB
The greatest challenges facing local businesses this year include Brexit and online shopping, the GFSB said as it called for small businesses to learn from large retailers. Chairman of the GFSB Julian Byrne called 2019 a “roller coaster” with Brexit, adding that business decisions locally have been delayed due to the uncertainty of Britain’s exit...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here