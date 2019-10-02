Brexit information office opens on Main Street
An office to deal with public enquiries about Brexit was opened on Tuesday by the caretaker Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia. “The Government encourages people to prepare and not to panic,” said Dr Garcia at the launch, as he urged people to “take sensible precautions in relation to a no deal Brexit as we...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here