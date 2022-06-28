Brexit treaty ‘increasingly probable’, CM says
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Tuesday he remained “deeply optimistic” that a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the bloc was “now increasingly probable”. He said the negotiations were at a “deeply technical stage” on details of the Schengen rules and the movement of goods, adding that every aspect required detailed analysis of...
