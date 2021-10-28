Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 28th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Brexit’s impact on economy worse than pandemic – OBR

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

By Press Association
28th October 2021

By Benjamin Cooper, PA

The impact of Brexit on the UK economy will be worse than that caused by the pandemic, according to the chairman of the UK fiscal watchdog.

Richard Hughes said the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) had assumed leaving the EU would “reduce our long run GDP by around 4%”, adding in comments to the BBC: “We think that the effect of the pandemic will reduce that (GDP) output by a further 2%.”

Gross domestic product – or GDP – is a measure of the size of the economy.

“In the long term it is the case that Brexit has a bigger impact than the pandemic”, Mr Hughes told the broadcaster hours after the OBR responded to Rishi Sunak’s latest Budget by saying it expected inflation to reach 4.4% while warning it could hit “the highest rate seen in the UK for three decades”.

It came as Downing Street vowed to retaliate against France if Paris goes ahead with a “disappointing and disproportionate” threat to impose sanctions in an escalation of a row over fishing boats.

The French Government dramatically warned it will block British vessels from some ports next week if the post-Brexit dispute over fishing licences is not resolved.

Paris even went as far as suggesting it could restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands if no deal is reached with the UK as relations since the EU departure further soured.

No 10 said the threats do not seem to be compatible with “international law” and vowed an “appropriate and calibrated response” if Paris does not back down.

Most Read

Local News

‘Naïve’ cocaine dealer jailed for two years

Wed 27th Oct, 2021

Brexit

Spain extends Brexit interim measures on driving licences, healthcare and students

Tue 26th Oct, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Local News

Automated numberplate recognition vehicles to enforce parking rules

Wed 27th Oct, 2021

Local News

Billy back home in Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park

Wed 27th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
France detains British trawler amid ongoing fishing disputes

28th October 2021

UK/Spain News
People need to change diet and flying habits for climate, warns science chief

28th October 2021

UK/Spain News
Charles and Camilla launch Royal British Legion’s centenary poppy appeal

28th October 2021

UK/Spain News
UK tax burden to reach 70-year high as Sunak rebuilds after Covid-19

27th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021