Brinton 2 results (Sailing)

The Brinton 2 was started in moderate easterly winds but ended in very light winds.

Although Charlie Lavarello led most of the way, it was Oliver Gongora – deputising for the absent John Bassadone – that eventually took the honours in Emendek passing Charlie on the last run to the RAF mark.

Brinton 2 Results

Oliver Gongora in Emendek

Micko Sheppard-Capurro in Andromeda

Hamish Risso in Fencer

Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis

Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn

Louis Triay Snr in Calypso

David Quach in Niña

This leaves the Brinton Series wide open with any number of boats being able to take the second series home.

The sailing continues next Thursday with the Brinton 3 race.

In the Tuesday non-Kings Cup racing, Joey Imossi in Fencer (Crew Hamish Risso and Colm O’Sullivan) took the win.