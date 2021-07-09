Brinton 2 results (Sailing)
The Brinton 2 was started in moderate easterly winds but ended in very light winds.
Although Charlie Lavarello led most of the way, it was Oliver Gongora – deputising for the absent John Bassadone – that eventually took the honours in Emendek passing Charlie on the last run to the RAF mark.
Brinton 2 Results
Oliver Gongora in Emendek
Micko Sheppard-Capurro in Andromeda
Hamish Risso in Fencer
Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis
Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn
Louis Triay Snr in Calypso
David Quach in Niña
This leaves the Brinton Series wide open with any number of boats being able to take the second series home.
The sailing continues next Thursday with the Brinton 3 race.
In the Tuesday non-Kings Cup racing, Joey Imossi in Fencer (Crew Hamish Risso and Colm O’Sullivan) took the win.