Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Britain must not shrink back from ‘chaotic world’, says Starmer

Lady Mayor of London Dame Susan Langley (left) listens to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during the annual Lady Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall in central London. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA

By Press Association
2nd December 2025

By Christopher McKeon, Press Association Political Correspondent

Britain must not shrink back from a “chaotic world”, Sir Keir Starmer has said as he underlined his commitment to internationalism.

In his annual Guildhall speech on foreign policy, the Prime Minister accused opposition politicians of offering a “corrosive, inward-looking attitude” on international affairs.

Taking aim at those who advocate leaving the European Convention on Human Rights or Nato, he said they offered “grievance rather than hope” and “a declinist vision of a lesser Britain”.

Sir Keir said: “Moreover, it is a fatal misreading of the moment, ducking the fundamental challenge posed by a chaotic world – a world which is more dangerous and unstable than at any point for a generation, where international events reach directly into our lives, whether we like it or not.”

He added: “In these times, we deliver for Britain by looking outward with renewed purpose and pride, not by shrinking back. In these times, internationalism is patriotism.”

Since coming to power last year, Sir Keir has been active on the world stage, trumpeting deals with the US, India and the EU and leading the “coalition of the willing” in support of Ukraine.

But he has also faced criticism from his opponents, who accuse him of spending too much time out of the country attending international summits rather than focusing on domestic issues.

Speaking in the City of London on Monday evening, the Prime Minister offered a defence of his approach, describing it as “the biggest shift in British foreign policy since Brexit” and “a decisive move to face outward again”.

While saying he would “always respect” the Brexit vote as a “fair, democratic expression”, he said the way the UK’s departure from the EU had been “sold and delivered” was “simply wrong”.

He said: “Wild promises were made to the British people and not fulfilled. We are still dealing with the consequences today.”

And he defended his Government’s thaw in relations with China, rejecting a “binary choice” between the “golden age” of engagement under David Cameron and the “ice age” under more recent Conservative prime ministers.

Arguing that failing to engage with China was “a dereliction of duty”, he said: “This is not a question of balancing economic and security considerations. We don’t trade off security in one area, for a bit more economic access somewhere else.

“Protecting our security is non-negotiable – our first duty. But by taking tough steps to keep us secure, we enable ourselves to co-operate in other areas.”

Earlier in the year, the collapse of the trial of two alleged Chinese spies triggered a row over whether the Government had deliberately undermined the case to preserve relations with China – a claim ministers firmly rejected.

In his speech on Monday, Sir Keir said China posed “national security threats to the UK”.

But he also described the country as “a defining force in technology, trade and global governance” and said Britain needed a China policy “that recognises this reality”.

He said: “We’re absolutely clear that when it comes, for example, to defence, AI or our critical national infrastructure, we will always protect our security and our economic interests.

“But we’re also clear that in areas where there is no significant risk, we are going to give businesses the confidence, clarity and support they need to win these opportunities, with all the necessary mitigations in place.”

Commenting on the speech, Conservative shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said Sir Keir had become “Beijing’s useful idiot in Britain”.

She said: “From China’s continued flouting of economic rules to transnational repression of Hong Kongers in Britain, Stamer’s ‘reset’ with Beijing is a naive one-way street, which puts Britain at risk while Beijing gets everything it wants.

“Starmer continues to kowtow to China and is captivated by half-baked promises of trade. Coming just days after the latest Chinese plot to interfere in our democracy was exposed, his love letter to the Chinese Communist Party is a desperate ploy to generate economic growth following his Budget of lies and is completely ill-judged.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar accelerates diversification drive after UK tax hike threatens key industry, Feetham says

Mon 1st Dec, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Govt to implement school phone ban as from January 2026

Wed 26th Nov, 2025

Local News

Childline reports rise in vulnerable children, some just 11, facing custody alone 

Mon 1st Dec, 2025

Local News

HMS Prince of Wales sails into Gib days after reaching ‘full capability’

Sun 23rd Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Jury trials in UK to be scrapped in some cases in bid to tackle court backlog

2nd December 2025

UK/Spain News
Spanish court acquits man accused of murdering sacristan in Algeciras, but orders 30 years of psychiatric detention 

28th November 2025

UK/Spain News
UK gambling tax rise not designed to send a signal to betting sector, says UK Culture Secretary 

28th November 2025

UK/Spain News
Growth, climate, security and governance on agenda as UK meets Overseas Territories in London

25th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025