Wed 4th Mar, 2020

Britain's loneliest dog looking for new home after 439 days in RSPCA care

By Press Association
4th March 2020

By Megan Baynes, PA

One of Britain's loneliest dogs is looking for a home, after being in the care of the RSPCA for more than 439 days.

Diefer, a terrier cross, came into the charity's care four days before Christmas in 2018 after his owner died.

He was very anxious when he arrived and needed help from the staff at the Sheffield Centre to learn how to relax.

Hayley Crookes, the animal care lead at RSPCA Sheffield Animal Centre, said: "We are heartbroken that the lovely Diefer hasn't found his forever home yet. He has been so close but sadly it has fallen through when someone showed an interest in him.

"He has waited 439 long days since his owner passed away to find a new home. We're not sure why as he is a very friendly dog who deserves a home to call his own.

"He goes for lovely leisurely walks and loves to see the sights and take in the world. We have shown him some fun ways to channel his energy by doing things like scent work.

"We have also helped him tweak his manners, he will now happily swap his toys for another or something equally as fun. Once he is comfortable with you, he is an absolute diamond."

The nine-year-old dog needs an adult-only home with no other pets. He is trained to wear a muzzle while out walking and would suit owners who have an active lifestyle.

