Britannia says productivity down due to water shortages

With cleanliness in “sharp focus”, Britannia has said access to water has been “very limited” due to a fire in Power’s Drive tunnel, which resulted in damage to pipes leading to AquaGib’s Reverse Osmosis plant.

The fire has seen Gibraltar grapple with water shortages, and in a press statement issued after public reaction, Britannia said all their machines still rely on bowsers at New Harbours provided by the Department of Environment.

“On normal circumstances our machines are able to refill at various water points around Gibraltar,” Britannia said.

“Other contractors are also having to refill at New Harbours with the unavoidable delays this brings.”

The issue with fewer refill points has impacted productivity, Britannia said, with productivity reduced to 30% of standard productivity.

“The dry months are challenging enough, and the lack of water availability has inevitably brought about a decrease in flushing frequencies,” said the statement.

“We would like to reassure the general public that although our ability to clean has been hampered our determination to clean efficiently remains intact and we are working hard to react to areas of concern, continue scheduled work and look forward to the return of regular access to water.”

“Our employees are hard working men and women who put a lot of effort in cleaning Gibraltar.”

“We thank the general public for their understanding and appreciate the calls for greater awareness of civic pride as this will help us all enjoy a cleaner Gibraltar.”