Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

British Airways flights delayed by 'technical issue', Gib not affected

By Press Association
21st November 2019

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

British Airways flights are being disrupted due to a "technical issue", the airline said.

Flights to and from the UK's two busiest airports, Heathrow and Gatwick, appear to be among those affected.

By 9am on Thursday, 45 flights due to land at Heathrow had been delayed by more than 45 minutes.

The worst affected was Flight BA170 from Pittsburgh, in the US, which was more than 12 hours behind schedule.

A spokeswoman for the airline said: "Our teams are working hard to resolve a technical issue which is affecting some of our flights, and we have rebooked customers on to alternative flights and offered hotel accommodation where they have been unable to continue their journeys last night.

"We are very sorry for the disruption to their travel plans.

"We plan to operate a full flight schedule today."

Customers were urged to check ba.com for latest flight information and ensure their contact details are up to date on their booking.

The airline has suffered a series of systems failures in recent months.

In August, an IT glitch caused the cancellation of more than 100 flights and disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of passengers.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel magazine, said: "This is the latest in a long line of British Airways technical glitches causing delays and cancellations and yet again it's thousands of passengers who are paying the price - left tired, frustrated and with a lack of information and assistance from the airline.

"BA must do the right thing and reroute passengers as quickly as possible, using other airlines where necessary, as well as informing customers facing disruption about their entitlement to compensation."

Most Read

Local News

Two-tier weather warning system to be introduced

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Local News

Man in court accused of exporting cocaine to Spain

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Local News

Govt seeks answers to Gib’s high suicide rate

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Sports

Women’s Football - London City Lionesses Ellie Mason confirms link to Gibraltar

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Local News

La Linea urges Spanish Govt to invest in border

Mon 18th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Child victims of domestic violence 'must not be collateral damage of Brexit'

21st November 2019

UK/Spain News
UK growth to remain under pressure amid darkening global outlook, warns OECD

21st November 2019

UK/Spain News
'One in four' in Europe hold anti-Semitic beliefs, survey finds

21st November 2019

UK/Spain News
British Airways flights delayed by 'technical issue', Gib not affected

21st November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019