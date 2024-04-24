Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

British double header as Gibraltar to play Scotland and Wales

By Stephen Ignacio
24th April 2024

Gibraltar football will have a very British football June as they face both Scotland and Wales. These making it an all British double header.
The latter was confirmed this Wednesday with the Gibraltar FA stating “Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team will be playing a second international friendly, in June 2024, against Wales at the Estadio Algarve, in Faro/Loule, Portugal. This is the second time Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team will take on Wales, following on from last year’s fixture at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham. Gibraltar v Wales will be played on 6th June with the kick off time and ticketing information to be confirmed shortly.”
Gibraltar is also scheduled to play against Scotland. This was announced back in January.
They will take on Scotland in an international friendly, at the Estadio Algarve, on 3rd June.
Scotland visit the Estadio Algarve at a time when they will be ramping up their preparations for EURO 2024. They have been drawn in Group A, and begin the tournament in what promises to be a mouth-watering opening match against the hosts Germany, in Munich on the 14th June.
The Men’s international calendar for 2024 requires Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team to play two international friendlies in June, ahead of the 2024 edition of the UEFA Nations League, which begins in September. The latest announcement against Wales meeting requirements.

Most Read

Local News

Care Agency to pay record £10m in personal injury claim

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

European Parliament opposes EC decision to remove Gib from ‘high risk’ list

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

ATC radar set to be removed from Upper Rock after 40 years’ service

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

Police resume Parkes search in Trafalgar Cemetery

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

Govt unaware of any change to Red ID interim measures, but urges caution if travelling afar

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Three out of three for Gibraltar Women's cricket against Estonia

24th April 2024

Sports
Taking the sport of boxing into a new era

24th April 2024

Sports
Team PEB at the Sherry Bike Race - “... did not just take part, they took over The Sherry Bike Race this year”

24th April 2024

Sports
Justin Hewitt Clinches Gibraltar Darts Association Strongbow Ranking 5 Title

24th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024