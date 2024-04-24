British double header as Gibraltar to play Scotland and Wales

Gibraltar football will have a very British football June as they face both Scotland and Wales. These making it an all British double header.

The latter was confirmed this Wednesday with the Gibraltar FA stating “Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team will be playing a second international friendly, in June 2024, against Wales at the Estadio Algarve, in Faro/Loule, Portugal. This is the second time Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team will take on Wales, following on from last year’s fixture at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham. Gibraltar v Wales will be played on 6th June with the kick off time and ticketing information to be confirmed shortly.”

Gibraltar is also scheduled to play against Scotland. This was announced back in January.

They will take on Scotland in an international friendly, at the Estadio Algarve, on 3rd June.

Scotland visit the Estadio Algarve at a time when they will be ramping up their preparations for EURO 2024. They have been drawn in Group A, and begin the tournament in what promises to be a mouth-watering opening match against the hosts Germany, in Munich on the 14th June.

The Men’s international calendar for 2024 requires Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team to play two international friendlies in June, ahead of the 2024 edition of the UEFA Nations League, which begins in September. The latest announcement against Wales meeting requirements.