British Forces Gibraltar dental team check up on St Christopher’s

Earlier this term, the team from Defence Primary Healthcare Dental Centre Gibraltar enjoyed a morning at St Christopher’s Early Years Foundation Stage School to discuss the importance of caring for your oral health.

Surgeon Commander Lindsay Falla, Leading Dental Nurse Kiera Gavan, Dental Nurse Michaela Davies and Civilian Dental Nurse Angela Streeting visited the school and met with the children.

During the session, the children from Sunflowers, FS1 and FS2 pretended to be a dentist and helped to check the teeth of the dental crocodile mascot, Snappy.

The children learnt about the names of teeth and why they are different shapes and sizes. They also looked at the types of food that keep our teeth healthy and enjoyed colouring in pictures of teeth and Snappy.

The children were gifted with a plastic dental mirror to encourage them to continue their own check-ups at home, a balloon made from their surgical glove and a sticker for being so enthusiastic during the visit.

Surgeon Commander Falla said: “It was a fantastic opportunity for the dental team to meet the pupils of St Christopher’s and for the children to ‘experience’ a dental visit in a more familiar setting.”

“Oral health is a window to overall health, well-being and quality of life; it is important that this concept is introduced at an early age. It was wonderful to see the children so engaged during our visit and the team look forward to welcoming them all to the Dental Centre for continuing dental care, and so that they can meet Snappy again.”