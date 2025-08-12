Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

12th August 2025

British Forces Gibraltar personnel complete oil spill response training

By Chronicle Staff
12th August 2025

Personnel from British Forces Gibraltar have completed the Maritime and Coastguard Agency Level 4 Oil Spill Response Training, delivered by Briggs Marine.

The course provided in-depth training for on-scene commanders, equipping Port Services staff with the knowledge and skills to manage and control oil spill emergencies within Admiralty Waters.

Training topics included incident assessment, response coordination, and the deployment of oil spill containment and clean-up equipment. It concluded with a practical exercise in which participants activated and deployed their oil spill response kit during a simulated incident.

WO1 Gower RN, the Warships in Harbour Safety Case Officer, said: “Oil spills are complex affairs to clean up. The quicker and more efficient the response, the lesser the damages to the environment.”

“This training ensures that our personnel are ready to act decisively and effectively in the event of an incident, safeguarding both Admiralty Waters and the surrounding marine ecosystem.”

The course was delivered with a focus on practical application and real-world scenarios. It aimed to ensure participants gained a thorough understanding of oil spill response techniques and the importance of rapid, coordinated action to minimise environmental and economic impacts.

The training forms part of British Forces Gibraltar’s commitment to environmental protection and operational readiness.

