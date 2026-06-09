GibSilver to mark Loneliness Awareness Week with programme of events

GibSilver will hold a week-long programme of free activities from June 15 to June 21 as part of Loneliness Awareness Week, encouraging people to talk openly about loneliness and build connections within the community.

This year’s programme includes social events, outdoor activities and a panel discussion under the theme: “Let’s Give Loneliness a Voice.”

“We're encouraging everyone to talk openly about loneliness, because the more we share, the less alone any of us feels,” said the charity.

The week will begin with a coffee morning at Pizza Express in Ocean Village on Monday, June 15, from 9.30am to 11am.

A plant potting session will take place at Commonwealth Park on Tuesday, June 16, from 9.30am to 11.30am, followed by a “Churros and Chat” event at Devil’s Tongue Cafe on Wednesday, June 17, from 9.30am to 11am.

Walking cricket will be held at Europa Point on Thursday, June 18, from 9.30am to 11am, with free transport available from Midtown and back.

A panel discussion titled “Let’s Give Loneliness a Voice” will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall on Friday, June 19, from 10am to noon.

The weekend programme will include a park run at Alameda Gardens on Saturday, June 20, from 8.45am to 10am, and a Sunday lunch club at Time Out Cafe on June 21 from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

The events are free of charge. People aged over 55 who wish to take part can book by calling 8000 between 6pm and 8pm from Monday to Sunday.