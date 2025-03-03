Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

British Universities medals for local rower

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd March 2025

British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) is the national body for delivering competitive higher education sport in the UK. On the 23rd of February BUCS rowing held one of their big three yearly events- the BUCS Rowing 4s and 8s head 2025 on the river Tyne in Newcastle. A long distance race run in processional fashion with times taken and awards to the fastest crews.
Local Calpe Rowing Club member, Thomas Zammitt, is currently training with the University of Reading during his studies in the UK. The University of Reading is well recognised as a centre of sculling excellence and the squad achieved a top three overall placing at the weekend event.
Thomas was competing in two events, in the morning he raced under blue skies and relatively calm conditions in the intermediate quad scull event, a composed, powerful performance from his crew returning a Silver medal.
In the afternoon Tom swapped to his open lightweight crew and took to the Tyne as the conditions deteriorated, the wind picking up to make for a technically difficult row. Starting ahead of their closest rivals from the University of Nottingham, Tom and his crew drove away stroke by stroke to earn Gold for the club.
Calpe Rowing Club has an ethos of providing a pathway to University Rowing for all of it’s young rowers and its with great satisfaction that the club has noted Tom’s success this weekend.

