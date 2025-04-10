Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Bronze qualifying adventurous journey

By Chronicle Staff
10th April 2025

Not déjà vu. This weekend, 17th and 18th April, is another busy one for Award participants and leaders.

A group of eight participants from the Air Training Corps, who are undertaking their Bronze Award, travel to Spain to undertake the qualifying venture for the Adventurous Journey Section of their Bronze Award programmes.

They will be travelling to the area of Jimena de la Frontera where over the two days they will carry out activities such as camp craft, undertaking research for group projects, map reading and navigation as well as hiking 24km in the area. The participants will be self-sufficient during the venture, carrying all their equipment, food and tents and will be spending the night under canvas.

The participants, whose ages range from 14 to 16, will be self-sufficient during the venture carrying all their equipment and food requirements.

Experienced leaders from the Open Award Centre will be supervising the participants throughout the weekend to ensure their safety. In addition, an Accredited Assessor from the national Adventurous Journey Panel shall assess the participants’ abilities to work as a team in achieving the Award's requirements for the Adventurous Journey.

The Award would like to thank the adult volunteers for giving up their free time to help train the participants this weekend and in the lead up sessions.

For further information about the Award in Gibraltar, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971, or email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi, or visit our website www.thedukes.gi

The Award in Gibraltar is keen to recruit more adult volunteers, So, get involved you will not regret it!

