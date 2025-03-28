Brooklyn Messengers lead the way after 15 weeks

Ten Pin Bowling saw its league is now split into two. The leagues divided into an A League and B League. After week 15 of competition it was Brooklyn Messengers who led the way ahead of the Colour of Money.

In the individual handicap table Lightning Strikes team members Luisi Marin and Michael Woods led the table ahead of Brooklyn Messengers Jamie Hickey. Ligntning Strikes hot on the heels of their two main rivals in third place in the team league table.

