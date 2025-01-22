Brooklyn Messengers lead the way

Luisi Marin, Michael Wood, Jamie Hickey and Mathew Scott maintained themselves in the top four table positions after the latest round of matches in the Gibraltar Ten Pin Bowling Association latest league fixtures.

Although the results see Lightning Strikes players Luisi Marin and Michael Wood leading the table it is Brooklyn Messengers who top the team table. Behind them The Colour of Money, Wigs and Split Happens lead above Ligtning Strikes. Brooklyn Messengers with three players in the top ten.

This week’s results also saw Oddball drop to seventhn from fourth place with WIgs taking up third place and Split Happens occupying fourth place dropping from third.